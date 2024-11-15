Fantasy Hockey
Evgenii Dadonov News: Scores penalty shot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Dadonov scored two goals in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Dadonov opened his account by scoring the first successful penalty shot in the 2024-25 campaign after he was hooked on a breakaway by Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei. He doubled his tally in the final seconds of the second period in his first multi-goal game of the campaign. Dadonov has just four goals this season, so he needs to start producing at a better pace to remain relevant in fantasy. Right now, his production just won't cut it in most formats.

