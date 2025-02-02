Fantasy Hockey
Evgenii Dadonov News: Tallies twice in third period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 6:43pm

Dadonov scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dadonov's goals were 4:25 apart in the third period to lift the Stars to the win after they were even with the Blue Jackets through two periods. This was Dadonov's third multi-point effort in his last five outings, a span in which he has three goals and three assists. The 35-year-old could be facing a smaller role moving forward following the return of Mason Marchment (face) from injured reserve and the Stars' Saturday trade to acquire Mikael Granlund. Dadonov has played all over the lineup this season, accumulating 15 goals, 29 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances, giving him a decent chance of reaching the 40-point mark for the first time in three years.

