Dadonov picked up two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Stars tried to rally from a 3-0 deficit. Dadonov had gone without a point in his first six appearances of the 2024-25 campaign, and he hadn't had a multi-point performance since Feb. 7 of last season. Without a consistent spot in the top six or on the power play, the 35-year-old isn't likely to build much momentum off the effort.