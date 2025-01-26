Evgenii Dadonov News: Two points including GWG
Dadanov scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blues.
His tally midway through the first period stood up as the winner thanks to a big performance by Casey DeSmith in the Dallas crease. Dadonov has produced back-to-back two-point efforts, and the 35-year-old winger has been locked in since Christmas, racking up five goals and 15 points in the last 16 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now