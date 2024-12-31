Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fabian Zetterlund headshot

Fabian Zetterlund Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Zetterlund (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Philadelphia on Tuesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Zetterlund has 11 goals, 26 points, 79 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 70 hits through 39 outings this season. With William Eklund (upper body) and Carl Grundstrom (undisclosed) unavailable, the Sharks recalled Collin Graf from AHL San Jose on Tuesday to play if Zetterlund can't dress against the Flyers.

Fabian Zetterlund
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now