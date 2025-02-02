Fabian Zetterlund News: Battling illness

Zetterlund (illness) is likely to play in Tuesday's clash against Montreal, but his availability isn't certain after missing Sunday's practice, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Zetterlund has 14 goals, 32 points, 95 hits and 54 blocks in 54 outings in 2024-25. Alexander Wennberg (upper body) and Tyler Toffoli (lower body) are also question marks for Tuesday, so that's half of San Jose's projected top-six forwards who might miss the game, including Zetterlund. Barclay Goodrow, Colin White and Luke Kunin could also be asked to do more depending on who ends up being available.