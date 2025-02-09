Fabian Zetterlund News: Bulges twine in loss

Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Zetterlund ended a four-game point drought with his first-period tally. The winger had been trying lately, racking up 13 shots on net during that slump. The 25-year-old has been an effective power winger in a top-six role this season, posting 15 goals, 33 points, 124 shots on net, 102 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 57 appearances.