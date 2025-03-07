Fabian Zetterlund News: Dealt to Ottawa

Zetterlund, Tristen Robins and a fourth-round pick were traded to the Senators from the Sharks in exchange for Zack Ostapchuk, Noah Gregor and a 2025 second-round pick Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Zetterlund is on pace to challenge the career-best marks he set a year ago, as he's recorded 17 goals, 19 assists, 115 hits, 63 blocked shots and 10 PIM while averaging 16:59 of ice time over his first 64 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. He'll have a chance to join a contender down the stretch, and while he's had an encouraging start to the year, he may not have as prominent of a role in the closing weeks of the season.