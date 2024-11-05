Fabian Zetterlund News: Dishes pair of helpers

Zetterlund produced two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Zetterlund saw a four-game point streak end Saturday versus the Canucks, but he bounced back Tuesday. He had a hand in goals by Jack Thompson and Alexander Wennberg in the low-scoring contest. Zetterlund continues to offer offense and hits in a second-line role this season. He's up to 10 points, 29 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-4 rating over 14 appearances.