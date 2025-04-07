Fantasy Hockey
Fabian Zetterlund headshot

Fabian Zetterlund News: Ends slump with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Zetterlund notched an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Zetterlund snapped a five-game point drought with his helper on Nikolas Matinpalo's first NHL goal. The 25-year-old Zetterlund has just two assists over 15 contests with the Senators since he was traded from the Sharks. He's at 38 points, 166 shots on net, 146 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 79 outings this season.

