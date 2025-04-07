Fabian Zetterlund News: Ends slump with assist

Zetterlund notched an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Zetterlund snapped a five-game point drought with his helper on Nikolas Matinpalo's first NHL goal. The 25-year-old Zetterlund has just two assists over 15 contests with the Senators since he was traded from the Sharks. He's at 38 points, 166 shots on net, 146 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 79 outings this season.