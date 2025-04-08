Fabian Zetterlund News: Gets first goal with new team

Zetterlund scored a power-play goal on six shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Zetterlund has a point in each of the last two games, but this was his first goal in 16 outings with the Senators. The Swede has filled in on the top line at even strength lately while Brady Tkachuk (upper body) is on the mend. Zetterlund has a total of 18 goals, 39 points (seven on the power play), 172 shots on net, 147 hits, 78 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 80 appearances between the Senators and the Sharks.