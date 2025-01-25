Fabian Zetterlund News: Hands out helper in loss

Zetterlund notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

Zetterlund has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight games (two goals, two assists). The winger also has 11 shots on net in that span. He remains in a top-line role, though he was under 15 minutes of ice time for the third time in five contests -- given the lopsided nature of this game, it was likely for rest purposes since he has been bothered by a lower-body injury in recent weeks. Zetterlund is at 14 goals, 18 helpers, 109 shots, 93 hits, 52 blocks and a plus-8 rating through 52 appearances.