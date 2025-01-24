Fabian Zetterlund News: Lights lamp Thursday

Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Zetterlund has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. His offense has been mostly small bursts over the last two months, though he has been bothered by a nagging lower-body issue at times. The 25-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 31 points, 108 shots on net, 91 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 51 appearances.