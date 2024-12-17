Fabian Zetterlund News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Zetterlund scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Zetterlund has gotten himself back on track with three points over his last two games after a stretch of six contests in which he was limited to one assist. The 25-year-old winger's goal Tuesday briefly gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead in the third period. He's up to 11 tallies, 23 points, 72 shots on net, 66 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 34 appearances.