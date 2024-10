Zetterlund scored two goals in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah.

The 25-year-old winger got the Sharks on the board midway through the second period and then scored again with less than five minutes remaining in the third, beginning an improbable comeback from a 4-1 deficit. Zetterlund is up to five goals on the season in 10 contests, but he's picked up just one assist along the way.