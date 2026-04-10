Fabian Zetterlund headshot

Fabian Zetterlund News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Zetterlund scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Florida.

The 26-year-old winger produced his first multi-goal performance since Dec. 21 as he extended a modest point streak to three games. Zetterlund has fallen to a bottom-six role over the course of the season, and through 79 contests he's managed 16 goals and 31 points, his lowest outing since 2022-23.

Fabian Zetterlund
Ottawa Senators
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