Fabian Zetterlund News: Nets another goal in win

Zetterlund scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Zetterlund has three goals and an assist over his last three games. The winger's tally Tuesday briefly gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead in the third period. He's up to six goals, one helper, 27 shots on net, 26 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances. With a spot on the second line and second power-play unit, Zetterlund is worth a look in fantasy thanks to his scoring and physicality.