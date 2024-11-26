Fabian Zetterlund News: Nets equalizer in win

Zetterlund scored a goal on four shots, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Zetterlund scored for the second game in a row, and he has six points over his last eight outings. The 25-year-old winger's goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, setting the stage for the Sharks' five-goal blitz in the third. He's up to nine tallies, seven assists, 48 shots on net, 52 hits, 25 blocks and a plus-6 rating over 24 contests this season. Zetterlund's well-rounded production makes him a strong option in fantasy despite the lackluster team situation.