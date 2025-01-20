Fabian Zetterlund News: Nets goal against Bruins
Zetterlund scored a goal and posted six shots on net in Monday's 6-3 loss to Boston.
Zetterlund missed another practice Sunday while managing his lingering lower-body issue, but he snapped his four-game point drought in Monday's defeat. He gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead after two periods, but the Bruins stormed back in the third frame. Zetterlund has 13 goals and 29 points through 49 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now