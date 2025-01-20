Fabian Zetterlund News: Nets goal against Bruins

Zetterlund scored a goal and posted six shots on net in Monday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

Zetterlund missed another practice Sunday while managing his lingering lower-body issue, but he snapped his four-game point drought in Monday's defeat. He gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead after two periods, but the Bruins stormed back in the third frame. Zetterlund has 13 goals and 29 points through 49 games this season.