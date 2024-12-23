Fabian Zetterlund News: Offers assist in loss

Zetterlund posted an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Zetterlund has four points over his last five games. The 25-year-old winger was down on the third line Monday but has often filled a top-six role this season. His helper was on a goal by defenseman Cody Ceci. Zetterlund is up to 11 goals, 13 assists, 74 shots on net, 70 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 37 appearances.