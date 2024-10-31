Fabian Zetterlund News: Point streak up to four games

Zetterlund logged an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Zetterlund has racked up three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He's been a key part of the Sharks' offense as they've turned things around following a nine-game winless stretch to begin the year. The winger has eight points, 28 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances this season.