Fabian Zetterlund headshot

Fabian Zetterlund News: Puts away goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Zetterlund scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Zetterlund has four goals and an assist over his last five outings. The winger has often been confined to fourth-line usage this season, though he saw 16:44 of ice time Sunday with some of the Senators' regulars out of action. The 26-year-old winger has managed 17 goals, 32 points, 129 shots on net, 153 hits, 32 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 81 appearances and should continue to play regularly in the postseason.

Fabian Zetterlund
Ottawa Senators
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