Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fabian Zetterlund headshot

Fabian Zetterlund News: Reaches 100-point mark for career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Zetterlund produced a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zetterlund has two goals and four assists over his last six outings. His first helper Friday was the 100th point of his career, coming just one appearance after the 200th career game. The winger has solidified his place as a top-six winger for the Sharks this year, racking up 11 goals, 15 helpers, 77 shots on net, 70 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 38 contests.

Fabian Zetterlund
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now