Fabian Zetterlund News: Reaches 40-point mark Sunday

Zetterlund tallied a goal and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia.

Zetterlund's goal tied the game at two goals apiece early in the third period. He is up to 40 points on the year with 19 goals and 21 assists across 81 games. Zetterlund is just four points shy of his career-best 44 points from a year ago. While he's set to play in the playoffs with the move to Ottawa at the trade deadline, Zetterlund has struggled to get going in his new colors. He has just four points in 18 games with the Senators despite occupying a spot on the second line and second power-play unit, adding 34 hits over that span.