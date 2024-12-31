Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fabian Zetterlund headshot

Fabian Zetterlund News: Set to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Zetterlund (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Zetterlund won't miss any playing time despite being deemed a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup. He has accounted for 11 goals, 26 points, 79 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 70 hits in 39 appearances this season. With Zetterlund available to play against the Flyers, Collin Graf will be a healthy scratch.

Fabian Zetterlund
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now