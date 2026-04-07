Fabian Zetterlund headshot

Fabian Zetterlund News: Snaps 11-game goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Zetterlund scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Zetterlund has a modest 14 goals, 15 assists, 124 shots and 146 hits in 78 games this season. The goal snapped an 11-game snipe drought. Zetterlund's fantasy value is limited on the Sens fourth line.

Fabian Zetterlund
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Zetterlund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Zetterlund See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
29 days ago