Fabian Zetterlund News: Snaps 11-game goal drought
Zetterlund scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay.
Zetterlund has a modest 14 goals, 15 assists, 124 shots and 146 hits in 78 games this season. The goal snapped an 11-game snipe drought. Zetterlund's fantasy value is limited on the Sens fourth line.
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