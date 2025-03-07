Fabian Zetterlund News: Strikes on power play

Zetterlund scored a power-play goal on a team-high seven shots and added four hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Zetterlund has three goals and an assist over his last eight outings. This was his first power-play point since Jan. 7 versus the Golden Knights, which is a product of Zetterlund playing on the second unit most of the time lately. The 25-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 36 points (six on the power play), 141 shots on net, 115 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 64 appearances. He's been a strong and physical two-way forward this season, but his scoring pace has slowed after an impressive start, so he's not a must-have player in fantasy.