Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Fabian Zetterlund headshot

Fabian Zetterlund News: Tallies in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Zetterlund scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Zetterlund had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. He's had some trouble generating chances, posting just three shots on net over his last five outings, which will certainly take the wind out of his sails on offense. The winger is at eight goals, 15 points, 44 shots on net, 50 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 23 appearances in a top-six role this season.

Fabian Zetterlund
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now