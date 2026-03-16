Fabian Zetterlund headshot

Fabian Zetterlund News: Two-point effort Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Zetterlund scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Both points came in the second period, helping the Senators turn around an early 2-1 deficit. Zetterlund snapped a 13-game goal drought with his tally, as his bottom-six role hasn't afforded him many offensive opportunities of late. On the season, the 26-year-old winger has 13 goals and 26 points in 66 games with 124 hits, 106 shots on net and a minus-2 rating.

Fabian Zetterlund
Ottawa Senators
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