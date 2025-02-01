Fedor Svechkov News: Adds helper Friday

Svechkov notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Svechkov remains listed on the third line, though this was the third time in 12 games in January where he failed to reach 10 minutes of ice time. The 21-year-old forward was productive for the month, earning four goals and three assists in his bottom-six role. Overall, Svechkov has nine points, 33 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 21 appearances.