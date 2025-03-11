Fedor Svechkov News: Earns power-play assist in win

Svechkov notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Svechkov has a helper in each of the last two games, and this was his first power-play point since Jan. 23, which was also a game in San Jose. The 21-year-old center is filling a third-line role at even strength while also picking up time on the second power-play unit, which could boost his offense down the stretch. Svechkov is up to 11 points (four on the power play), 49 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-11 rating over 34 appearances this season.