Fedor Svechkov News: Ends scoring drought Thursday
Svechkov scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Svechkov found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 23, when he notched a goal in a 6-5 win over the Sharks, and that might allow him to rediscover his best form. Svechkov's lack of production since the 4 Nations break has been astonishing, as he's notched only five points (one goal, four assists) in his last 17 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now