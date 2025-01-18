Fedor Svechkov News: Finds twine Saturday

Svechkov scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Svechkov snapped a four-game point drought when he scored at 2:07 of the second period. The 21-year-old forward is up to four goals, one assist, 21 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-3 rating over 16 NHL appearances. He remains in the lineup as a bottom-six option as the Predators deal with injuries to multiple depth forwards.