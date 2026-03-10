Fedor Svechkov headshot

Fedor Svechkov News: Garners helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Svechkov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Svechkov has two helpers over three games since he was called up to fill gaps created by Nashville's trades last week. The 22-year-old is filling a bottom-six role, but he should be able to stay in the lineup regularly down the stretch. He's earned 11 points, 57 shots on net, 44 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 52 appearances, down from his 17-point effort in 52 contests as a rookie last year.

