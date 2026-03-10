Fedor Svechkov News: Garners helper in win
Svechkov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Svechkov has two helpers over three games since he was called up to fill gaps created by Nashville's trades last week. The 22-year-old is filling a bottom-six role, but he should be able to stay in the lineup regularly down the stretch. He's earned 11 points, 57 shots on net, 44 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 52 appearances, down from his 17-point effort in 52 contests as a rookie last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fedor Svechkov See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1586 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1586 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights170 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Down the Stretch They Go346 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fedor Svechkov See More