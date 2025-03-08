Fedor Svechkov News: Grabs helper in overtime win

Svechkov notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Svechkov set up Steven Stamkos' game-winner in overtime. While he doesn't have the points to show for it lately -- the helper ended an 11-game point drought dating back to the start of February for Svechkov -- he's gained trust as a two-way forward lately. The 21-year-old is up to 10 points, 45 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-11 rating over 33 appearances. After the Predators made numerous moves to reshape their forward group over the last week, Svechkov looks to be a lock to stay in the lineup down the stretch.