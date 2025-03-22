Fedor Svechkov News: Just five assists in last 19 games

Svechkov had two assists in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Svechkov has four assists and 19 shots in his last 18 games. The rookie has a reputation as a strong two-way player, but everything has been a struggle in Nashville this season, and he's sporting a minus-12 rating. Svechkov has just five assists in his last 21 games, and he's averaging 12:24. Any fantasy value he may have will likely come in future seasons.