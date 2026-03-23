Fedor Svechkov News: Lands two-year extension
Svechkov signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with Nashville on Monday.
Svechkov has accounted for three goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net and 51 hits in 58 games for the Predators this season. He also has five goals and three assists in 10 outings with AHL Milwaukee during the 2025-26 campaign.
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