Fedor Svechkov headshot

Fedor Svechkov News: Lands two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Svechkov signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension with Nashville on Monday.

Svechkov has accounted for three goals, 13 points, 60 shots on net and 51 hits in 58 games for the Predators this season. He also has five goals and three assists in 10 outings with AHL Milwaukee during the 2025-26 campaign.

Fedor Svechkov
Nashville Predators
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