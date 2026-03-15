Fedor Svechkov News: Pots lone goal in loss

Svechkov scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Svechkov has a goal and three assists over five games since he was recalled from AHL Milwaukee. His tally Sunday kept Nashville from getting shut out by Connor Ingram. Svechkov is still playing in a bottom-six role, so it's not wise to count on his offense to last in the long run. He's at three goals, 13 points, 58 shots on net, 47 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 54 appearances this season.