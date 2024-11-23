Fedor Svechkov News: Recalled from AHL
Svechkov was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
Svechkov, selected by the Predators with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, was recalled after a big start at the AHL level, where he potted five goals and added three assists in seven games. He could make his NHL debut against the Jets on Saturday. The Predators sent Adam Wilsby down to Milwaukee in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now