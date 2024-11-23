Fantasy Hockey
Fedor Svechkov

Fedor Svechkov News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 7:50am

Svechkov was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

Svechkov, selected by the Predators with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, was recalled after a big start at the AHL level, where he potted five goals and added three assists in seven games. He could make his NHL debut against the Jets on Saturday. The Predators sent Adam Wilsby down to Milwaukee in a corresponding move.

Fedor Svechkov
Nashville Predators
