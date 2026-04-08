Fedor Svechkov headshot

Fedor Svechkov News: Tacks on goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Svechkov scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Svechkov ended an 11-game goal drought late in the third period. He had three helpers and five shots on net in that span. The 23-year-old has emerged as a solid defensive center, but he's been limited to fourth-line usage lately. Svechkov is at four goals, 17 points, 65 shots on net, 57 hits, 27 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 66 appearances. He's matched his point total from last year, though it took him just 52 outings to accrue his offense in 2024-25.

Fedor Svechkov
Nashville Predators
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