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Felix Nilsson News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 1:55pm

Nilsson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Friday.

Nilsson had 14 goals, 40 points and 14 PIM in 52 regular-season outings in 2025-26 with Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League. The 20-year-old was selected with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Nilsson might benefit from starting 2026-27 in the minors to focus on his development, but he should at least be a legitimate contender for an Opening Night roster spot with the Predators.

Felix Nilsson
Nashville Predators
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