Felix Sandstrom News: Summoned from AHL

Sandstrom was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Buffalo placed Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Sandstrom has a 9-4-1 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 14 minor-league appearances this season. According to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) will be unavailable for Tuesday's home matchup against Columbus.