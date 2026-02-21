Felix Unger Sorum News: Logs three helpers for Wolves
Unger Sorum recorded three assists in AHL Chicago's 5-4 loss to Texas on Saturday.
Unger Sorum has three goals and five assists over seven outings in February. The 20-year-old forward has been a playmaker for the Wolves this season, earning 11 goals and 33 helpers over 48 appearances. Unger Sorum is still waiting for a chance to be an NHL regular, but his production has taken a massive jump in his second AHL campaign.
