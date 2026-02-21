Felix Unger Sorum headshot

Felix Unger Sorum News: Logs three helpers for Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Unger Sorum recorded three assists in AHL Chicago's 5-4 loss to Texas on Saturday.

Unger Sorum has three goals and five assists over seven outings in February. The 20-year-old forward has been a playmaker for the Wolves this season, earning 11 goals and 33 helpers over 48 appearances. Unger Sorum is still waiting for a chance to be an NHL regular, but his production has taken a massive jump in his second AHL campaign.

Felix Unger Sorum
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Unger Sorum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Unger Sorum See More
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
143 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
358 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024