Felix Unger Sorum headshot

Felix Unger Sorum News: Promoted from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 3:26pm

Unger Sorum was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Unger Sorum has yet to make his NHL debut, and that won't happen Monday since the 20-year-old is not with the team for its game in Philadelphia, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site. However, there's a strong chance he'll draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders. Unger Sorum has been excellent in the AHL this season, generating 16 goals, 63 points and a plus-9 rating over 69 appearances.

Felix Unger Sorum
Carolina Hurricanes
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