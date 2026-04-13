Felix Unger Sorum News: Promoted from AHL

Unger Sorum was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Unger Sorum has yet to make his NHL debut, and that won't happen Monday since the 20-year-old is not with the team for its game in Philadelphia, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site. However, there's a strong chance he'll draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders. Unger Sorum has been excellent in the AHL this season, generating 16 goals, 63 points and a plus-9 rating over 69 appearances.