Felix Unger Sorum News: Promoted from AHL
Unger Sorum was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday.
Unger Sorum has yet to make his NHL debut, and that won't happen Monday since the 20-year-old is not with the team for its game in Philadelphia, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site. However, there's a strong chance he'll draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders. Unger Sorum has been excellent in the AHL this season, generating 16 goals, 63 points and a plus-9 rating over 69 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Unger Sorum See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15049 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1194 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Unger Sorum See More