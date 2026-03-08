Felix Unger Sorum News: Puts up trio of helpers
Unger Sorum logged three assists in AHL Chicago's 7-6 loss to Texas on Sunday.
Unger Sorum has gone nine games without a goal, but he's earned eight assists in that span. The Norwegian forward is up to 11 goals and 37 helpers through 53 appearances in his second AHL campaign. A second-round pick in 2023, Unger Sorum shouldn't have to do too much more to get a look in the NHL, though the Hurricanes' roster is a tough one to make.
