Felix Unger Sorum headshot

Felix Unger Sorum News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Unger Sorum was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Unger Sorum made his NHL debut Tuesday and registered an assist in Carolina's 2-1 victory over the Islanders. He'll return to the Wolves, who are preparing for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Unger Sorum has 16 goals and 63 points in 69 appearances with the minor-league squad.

Felix Unger Sorum
Carolina Hurricanes
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