Felix Unger Sorum News: Starting to score

Unger Sorum has two goals and seven assists in his last 14 games at AHL Chicago,

Unger Sorum had a goal and an assist in Texas on Dec. 14, prior to leaving the team to play for Sweden at the U20 World Championships in Ottawa. The 19-year-old had a big tournament with a goal and nine assists in seven games. Unger Sorum, who was selected 62nd overall in 2023, had a goal and five points in his first 21 AHL contests, as he struggled offensively early on.