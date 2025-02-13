Fantasy Hockey
Felix Unger Sorum headshot

Felix Unger Sorum News: Starting to score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Unger Sorum has two goals and seven assists in his last 14 games at AHL Chicago,

Unger Sorum had a goal and an assist in Texas on Dec. 14, prior to leaving the team to play for Sweden at the U20 World Championships in Ottawa. The 19-year-old had a big tournament with a goal and nine assists in seven games. Unger Sorum, who was selected 62nd overall in 2023, had a goal and five points in his first 21 AHL contests, as he struggled offensively early on.

Felix Unger Sorum
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
