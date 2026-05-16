Felix Unger Sorum headshot

Felix Unger Sorum News: Tallies twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 8:01pm

Unger Sorum scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in AHL Chicago's 4-3 overtime win over Grand Rapids in Game 2 on Saturday.

Unger Sorum had been held to three assists over the first six games of the playoffs before his scoring breakout. He had 17 goals and 49 assists over 72 regular-season contests in his second AHL campaign, which accounted for a massive breakout year. Unger Sorum will look to continue helping the Wolves' offense as they look to make the Western Conference Finals if they can get one more win over the Griffins.

Felix Unger Sorum
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Unger Sorum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Felix Unger Sorum See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: 2025-26 End of Season Recap
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: 2025-26 End of Season Recap
Author Image
Jon Litterine
16 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
82 days ago
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
227 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024