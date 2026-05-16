Felix Unger Sorum News: Tallies twice Saturday
Unger Sorum scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in AHL Chicago's 4-3 overtime win over Grand Rapids in Game 2 on Saturday.
Unger Sorum had been held to three assists over the first six games of the playoffs before his scoring breakout. He had 17 goals and 49 assists over 72 regular-season contests in his second AHL campaign, which accounted for a massive breakout year. Unger Sorum will look to continue helping the Wolves' offense as they look to make the Western Conference Finals if they can get one more win over the Griffins.
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