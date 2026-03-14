Filip Bystedt News: Earns three points Saturday
Bystedt scored two goals and added an assist in AHL San Jose's 6-4 loss to Tucson on Saturday.
Bystedt has five goals and six assists over his last eight outings. The 23-year-old forward is up to 18 goals and 47 points over 49 contests this season, taking a significant step up from his 31-point regular season in 2024-25. Bystedt is knocking on the door of the NHL at this point, so he may be a player to watch during training camp in the fall.
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