Filip Bystedt News: Headed to AHL
Bystedt has been re-assigned to AHL San Jose, the team announced Sunday.
Bystedt was called up earlier this week, likely to serve as practice depth with players away for the Olympics, but he is now returning to the AHL. The 22-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, but he is having an impressive season with AHL San Jose. He has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 40 games played with the Barracuda, and he will likely be in their lineup when the team is next in action Tuesday.
