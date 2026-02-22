Filip Bystedt headshot

Filip Bystedt News: Headed to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Bystedt has been re-assigned to AHL San Jose, the team announced Sunday.

Bystedt was called up earlier this week, likely to serve as practice depth with players away for the Olympics, but he is now returning to the AHL. The 22-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut, but he is having an impressive season with AHL San Jose. He has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 40 games played with the Barracuda, and he will likely be in their lineup when the team is next in action Tuesday.

Filip Bystedt
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Bystedt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Bystedt See More
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
NHL
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1
Author Image
Jon Litterine
144 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
359 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
NHL
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 18, 2023
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
NHL
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 15, 2023